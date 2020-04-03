The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina (ABVI) is pleased to announce the addition of virtual vision rehabilitation training for adults who are blind or visually impaired. As our offices are currently closed to the public for in-person trainings, ABVI instructors have adjusted our curriculum to provide Activities of Daily Living, Assistive Technology, Braille and Computer training remotely.
“Adults who are blind and visually impaired come to ABVI to regain independence and learn how to navigate their daily lives. During this unique time, it is critical for our clients to continue to receive the trainings they need for these crucial and fundamental skills,” said Courtney Plotner, President and CEO of the ABVI.
Most training will be completed over the phone in 1-hour blocks. ABVI instructors will conduct an initial assessment with each client to determine their goals. The training will be tailored to each individual and the accessibility tools they have.
Virtual Vision Rehabilitation Training
- Activities of Daily Living teaches adaptive, independent living skills. ABVI is offering training and supportive techniques for health management, personal self-care, medication management, home and kitchen safety, household organization and more.
- Assistive Technology tutoring provides training for low-vision aids and other devices such as iPads, iPhones and video magnifiers.
- Braille is a tactile system of reading and writing for the blind. Braille instruction materials will be mailed to clients weekly. The instructor will have a 1:1 call with each client to go over the lesson.
- Computer training is available for adaptive software such as JAWS (screen reader) and ZoomText (screen magnifier), Internet Explorer, Microsoft Office and typing. Instructors are providing weekly quizzes to evaluate each client’s progress. The client must have access to a computer at home.
ABVI instructors are currently reaching out to all registered clients. However, training is available to any adult in the Tri-County who is blind or visually impaired. The only requirement is to become a client of ABVI. To download a client application, visit https://www.abvisc.org/virtual-training/. To learn more about ABVI’s virtual training, or request a client application, please email info@abvisc.org or call 843.723.6915.