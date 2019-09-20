The IOP Exchange Club wishes to thank the many citizens who have participated in our recent fundraising events, which have included the Front Beach Crawls, Mariana Festival, BBQ’s, and Kayak Challenge. In addition, many have purchased raffle tickets, made contributions or provided in kind services and material donations. This support will not only allow access to Hamlin Creek for wellness and enrichment, but has been the catalyst for other much needed improvements.
All of these contributions plus the hard work of many members, businesses, community leaders and volunteers have resulted in a facility both creek side and curb side to be proud.
These contributions of time, talent and treasure are creating transformative changes at the Exchange Club property at 201 Palm Blvd., IOP. All of these improvements are designed to better serve those not-for-profit organizations working with children, families, community groups and veterans the Exchange Club serves.
The improvements include:
- Replacement and expansion of the creek side patio to better serve our guests; A sea wall to ensure the future integrity of the property;
- Covered fixed pier head, floating dock, gangway and fixed pier walk way;
- Friendship Terrace;
- Improved functional design,
- New landscaping, better drainage, and asphalt replacement.
Feel free to stop by or visit their web site to learn more about the IOP Exchange Club at iopexchange.org. There will be a dock and terrace ribbon cutting and dedication in October.
The Exchange Club provides its warmest thanks for your support so that they may better serve the community for generations to come. You have helped provide a legacy towards future community service.