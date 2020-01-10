The Lonon Foundation, a Charleston nonprofit that provides resources to children affected by their parent or caregiver's cancer, has announced that Dr. Libby Ralston, local expert in childhood trauma, has joined the organization’s board of directors.
Ralston is the founding director of Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center, an accredited Children's Advocacy Center in Charleston, where she served as executive director for nearly 23 years. She now serves as the center’s director emeritus, and is co-director of Project BEST and of the South Carolina Trauma Practice Initiative. In these positions, she works to coordinate training and consultation to mental health and child-serving professionals in the delivery of evidence-based interventions.
She is a member of the clinical faculty in the Department of Psychiatry at the Medical University of South Carolina, served on the National Children’s Alliance Board and the mental health standard committee. She currently serves on the South Carolina Foster Care Health Advisory Committee and is the chair of the S.C. Children’s Justice Act Task Force.
“We are so grateful and excited to have Dr. Ralston joining our Board,” said Anna Lonon, president and founder of The Lonon Foundation. “Her experience with trauma in children has already benefited our organization in a number of ways. I am excited to see how Dr. Ralston will continue to help us fulfill our mission."
Ralston's career as an advocate for children's mental health and well-being has aligned her well with the mission of The Lonon Foundation. The organization partnered with Ralston to create a two-part continuing education series on childhood trauma, which Ralston facilitated. The ongoing partnership to provide this training will connect professionals who work with children with the resources needed to identify and address trauma.
Ralston’s position on the Board of Directors will also allow the organization to better serve Lowcountry children who have been affected by their parent or caregiver’s cancer diagnosis by offering the expert opinion needed to create and maintain excellent resources and programs.