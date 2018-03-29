According to the National Institutes of Health, "long-term care" is defined as a variety of services to meet a person’s health and personal care needs either temporary or for a long period of time. These services are designed to help people live as independently as possible starting in your home but may also require community living in assisted living or skilled nursing communities. As we grow older we are forced to face our own mortality. Perhaps you are guilty of thinking: “I will never need care as I age,” or “I am in better health than most adults and will not need any help.” The reality is that none of us have a crystal ball to predict how we are going to grow older. Are we going to live independently until we die at the age of 94? Are we going to need assisted living by the time we are 82? How am I going to afford care as I age? Will my children help me with my care? Have I discussed this with them?
These and many other questions go unanswered, in fact, they often go unasked. These questions need to be discussed as soon as possible since approximately 70 percent of people age 65 and older will require some sort of long-term care either provided at home or in a long-term care facility. Are you lucky enough to be among the 30 percent of the population that will never need any long-term care? You probably do not have the answer to these questions but asking them will help you formulate a plan to better handle aging and the circumstances that may come your way.
As you begin to do some research you will find that many of the answers in your future will require significant financial resources. Many people are surprised to learn that the average cost of non-medical home care (things like assistance with bathing or grooming) can be anywhere from $19 to $24 per hour. The average cost of assisted living may be around $110 to $180 per day, and the average cost of skilled nursing may be between $180 to $280 per day. These figures vary greatly from geographic location, community type, and extent of care needed.
So, how will you prepare? There are at least three options. One is to do nothing and let the dice fall where they roll. You simply deal with what life throws at you and pay for it as the need for care arises. This is an option, a choice not to have a plan. Typically folks that fall in this category have little control of situations that may arise in the future and outcomes are determined by whatever crisis intervention occurs. This option tends to be reactive and full of obstacles for you and your family.
A second option for planning for long-term care is to investigate purchasing a long-term care insurance policy. Insurance is one way of planning to cover the costs of future long-term care. Insurance is probably the most common way people plan for things. Think about health, car, home, life, and other types of insurance we purchase over the course of our lives. Long-term care insurance policies come in all sizes and flavors, and extent of coverage will depend on whether you are healthy enough to qualify. Long-term care insurance is a for-profit product and there are several long-term care insurance companies including John Hancock and Genworth.
A third less known option is a continuing-care-at-home program, a not-for-profit long-term care membership program that also protects you from the future cost of care. A continuing-care-at-home program typically covers all your long-term care costs and coordinates all this care with you through a wellness coordinator that members get to meet and establishes a relationship from the time they join. A continuing-care-at-home program is based on a partnership with the members to help them continue to live independently in their own homes while having a team ready on standby for any future needs. A critical piece of these programs is having this team handle all care coordination so that family is not burdened with the care of their loved ones. In addition, members have access to independent living retirement community amenities and programs so that they can still participate in wellness and life enrichment events. A continuing-care-at-home program takes the best of long-term care insurance and combines it with the best part of retirement community living while continuing to live at home. There is only one program in South Carolina (www.BeWellatHome.org) and 30 programs across the country that serve over 4,000 members. All these programs are not-for-profit programs that each operate in their state.
So do not wait to do your research until you have had a significant health event or a crisis. Be proactive and consider your options while these options may still be available to you. The most important message is to do your research and planning early in your life, when you are reasonably healthy and independent, so you have the most options available for you to consider. Remember that not having a plan is a plan but it can seriously derail your retirement dreams and put your family under a considerable amount of stress. Plan ahead now and know that you have planned and prepared for the future and continue to enjoy your life.