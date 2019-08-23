The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District has awarded the third dredging construction contract for the Charleston Harbor Post 45 Deepening Project. The approximately $124 million contract was awarded to Norfolk Dredging Company.
This contract covers the Lower Harbor to Wando Welch Terminal portion of the project and involves the removal of more than 11 million cubic yards of material. The work that will be completed under this contract, along with the contracts already underway in the Entrance Channel, will complete a full and useable segment from the ocean to the South Carolina Ports Authority’s Wando Welch Terminal.
“We’re very excited to issue the third contract for the Charleston Harbor deepening project,” said Lt. Col. Rachel Honderd, Charleston District commander. “The Charleston District team has been working diligently with the South Carolina Ports Authority on this project for the last 10 years and we’re proud to see the construction progressing.”
The Charleston Harbor Post 45 project began with dredging in the Entrance Channel in February 2018 and is on track to be completed within the timeline originally projected, 40-76 months. The Lower Harbor to Wando Welch Terminal portion will be completed inside this timeframe. This portion will be deepened to 52 feet, whereas the Entrance Channel is being deepened to 54 feet. The goal of the Charleston Harbor Post 45 Deepening Project is to address transportation inefficiencies resulting from new Neo-Panamax ships being tide-restricted when accessing Charleston Harbor.