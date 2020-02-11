Youth Empowerment Services, Inc. (YES) is hosting the seventh annual Dream Girls Conference, its largest event of the year. Attracting thousands of attendees from around the southeast, the Dream Girls Conference will be held on Saturday, March 7 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston. The annual event is coordinated by dedicated volunteers to empower at-risk middle and high school girls with strategies and resources to help them make wise decisions pertaining to their mental, social, spiritual, physical and emotional well-being.
In speaking about the event, YES founder and executive director Roslin Fields said, “I am so proud of how this conference has grown to reach more girls in our local community and beyond. I know we are here to help these young women discover their self-‐worth and true potential.”
YES is celebrating a milestone of 21 years of service to the community in 2020. The Dream Girls Conference is one of the developments with the largest reach and community impact to come out of the organization. The first Dream Girls Conference was held in 2014 and hosted 1,200 attendees, with projected attendance of over 2,000 this year.
The all-day event will be filled with nationally recognized speakers leading workshops and live entertainment. The sessions will be broken out based on age groups, including a session for parents and caregivers. Aisha Tyler of Channel 5 News and local student, Eden Rattley, will host the event together. Area businesses, social service agencies and nonprofits will have space for attendees to learn about resources available to them.
Among the expansive list of speakers and entertainment, 2019 Miss America, Nia Franklin will be the keynote speaker. Featured artists, CHOYCE and Erica Cumbo will perform. Nationally known speakers Jackie Brewton of MotivationN3D, Dominique Cooper, known as the Global Encourager and who has appeared on the TV Reality show Big Brother, Lynette Lewis of Purpose Made Alive, Shanice Lawrence of She’s A Motivator, Te’Aire Griffin of Restore Mon Amour, among others, will present to the groups. The full list of speakers and entertainers is available here.
Registration is available in advance online. Pricing information and registration for the Seventh Annual Dream Girls Conference is available at dreamgirlsconference.org.