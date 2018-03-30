Being a Grandparent ain't what it used to be. I had that confirmed recently when my Granddaughter asked to borrow my shoes. Intrigued, I asked her why on earth she would want to wear her Grandmothers attire. She came straight back with "Because you wear some really cool things" If I felt flattered it was only momentarily and even before my Son's guffaw of laughter had ceased to echo, she added sheepishly "for an old person". Hmmm.
The role of Grandparent has changed significantly over the past 50 years from when my Grandparents had a mainly sedentary, disciplinarian influence to nowadays with a more substantial supportive role. What remains the same is that the time spent with them is the most precious thing one can have.
Due mainly to geographical location, my visits with Granny were infrequent. Memories of her clothing are mingled with feelings of humor and horror. She wore thick tights, long dark colored clothes, smelled funky and wore a hat that if it blew off in the wind would probably not be worth chasing. Fast forward fifty plus years and my memories are now very different.
One thing that hasn’t changed though is the deep rooted love and enduring bond we had. It’s the ability to connect with her, to cross chasms long after her earthly departure.
Momentarily alive, I see her sitting at the window waiting for the mailman. Waiting for a letter from me. I continue to watch as the eagerly anticipated letter arrives and she slips the note into her apron pocket. Her hand gently pats the outline of the envelope, in a reassuring confirmation of its secure location. Later on, after coffee the letter is removed and a few sentences are read. Tears of laughter roll out of her intensely blue eyes down her almost perfect peaches and cream complexion cheeks. My graphic descriptions and idiosyncrasies of Granny’s neighbors would sustain her wicked sense of humor until the next letter arrived and long after that, if truth be known.
It wasn’t until I was much older and had my own children that Granny shared how much this meant to her. When a letter arrived, she would not open it right away. Oh yes, she wanted to, instead, she would savor the thought of reading it. After reading a few sentences she would put the letter away until later before reading some more. When she passed away, I found them tied with a ribbon. Some of them almost falling apart from being read and re-read. There was maybe even the odd tear stain which stamped long past intense emotions.
The realization of how we had such a profound effect on each other’s lives, despite our infrequent visits, has had a powerful and positive influence in developing a relationship with my own Granddaughter. Now she is 15 our days of baking cakes, making handmade Halloween costumes, sitting in a tiny pool of water on hot days and planting sunflowers are long behind us. For now, she is making her way in the world. Investing in her future. My wish for her is that she will one day experience an intense moment, a fleeting memory so vivid that it will stop her in her tracks to transport her back in time, where I will be waiting for her to plant sunflowers.
