On Saturday, March 7, citizens gathered at the Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park’s Cooper River Room for the second annual Our Community, Our Children event.
The event, co-sponsored by the Town of Mount Pleasant and WakeUp Carolina provides an open forum discussion and information on several shield-away issues facing today's youth.
The panel discussions at this year's event included human trafficking, sexual abuse, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), opioid and substance misuse, mental health and teen suicide. Panelists were comprised of local experts on each topic.
