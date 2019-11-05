The Town of Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission is accepting submissions for the next installation of Town Hall Art until Dec. 9. CAP is also preparing for the next phase of the Art on the Half Shell oyster sculpture program.
Town Hall Art participants will have their work showcased at Town Hall to be viewed for four months by citizens, community leaders, and other visitors. The art will be selected at the Dec. 11 CAP Commission meeting and will be hung on Dec. 19, immediately followed by a holiday-themed Mayor’s Music & Art Reception at 4 p.m.
Submissions for Art on the Half Shell are accepted year-round and the commission will be selecting art for its next phase of installations in the coming months. Each selected artist will paint a 4-foot fiberglass oyster sculpture and then have his or her work displayed at local parks or other public facilities, or in front of participating Mount Pleasant business sponsors.
Presented by the Town of Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission, these programs aim to promote local artists, to encourage interaction between the creative community, local businesses and residents, and to inspire community pride.
To apply, artists must submit photos of their artwork or oyster art concepts along with a completed application. Applications and guidelines are available on the CAP Commission page at tompsc.com. Businesses interested in sponsoring an oyster sculpture should email cap@tompsc.com.