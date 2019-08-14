The Town of Mount Pleasant is accepting submissions for phase five of the Culture, Arts & Pride Commission’s Traffic Box Art project until Sept. 9. Open to residents of the tri-county area, selected artists will have their artwork displayed publicly at various intersections in Mount Pleasant.
The artwork must reflect the community and culture of Mount Pleasant. To apply, the artist must submit renditions of his or her work via email or in person. A high-resolution image will be required if the art is selected for the program. Selected designs will be awarded a $250 honorarium.
Presented by the Town of Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission, this program aims to promote local artists and to encourage interaction between the creative community, local businesses and residents.
“The CAP Commissioners have been incredibly pleased with all of the positive feedback we’ve received for this program from residents, visitors and businesses,” said Special Events Manager Nicole Harvey. “We are excited to have finished all the signal boxes on Highway 17 and to see the new ones in the Coleman Boulevard area.”
The program, which won a Gold Hermes Creative Award last year, now has a total of 22 boxes wrapped. The application and guidelines are available at tompsc.com under the Recreation Department’s Special Events Office. To submit artwork, email cap@tompsc.com or drop off the proposal at the R.L. Jones Center at 391 Egypt Road.