Holiday Market & Craft Show
The Town of Mount Pleasant's annual Holiday Farmers Market and Craft Show combines all the goodies from our traditional food market such as locally grown fresh produce, baked goods, hot food and homemade preserves with handcrafted gifts created by local artisans. The event offers a wonderful assortment of Christmas ornaments, glasswork, whimsical crafts, and a wide variety of original art by locally recognized potters, artists, craftsmen and photographers. Food and beverage are available for purchase. The 20th annual Holiday Market and Craft Show will be on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market Pavilion.
Christmas Light Parade
The Town of Mount Pleasant's 24th annual Christmas Light Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. More than 100 brilliantly lit floats and community groups will parade up West Coleman Boulevard as the Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade sets sail to the delight of thousands of residents and visitors. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at Mill Street traveling south and ending at the intersection of W. Coleman and Patriots Point Rd. For more information visit experiencemountpleasant.com.
Santa's Christmas Party
Come enjoy the fun in this show with Santa, Jack Frost, an ice skater, and Frosty the Snowman.
Please call 843-849-2061 for reservations. Groups are welcome!
Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. in the "Columbia Marionette Theatre" at the G.M. Darby Building
Tickets: $3/person
Holiday puppet sing-a-long
Join the puppets as they celebrate with fun, cheerful winter songs.
Please call 843-849-2061 for reservations. Groups are welcome!
Tickets: $3/person
Senior Center
Participate in plenty of winter activities at the Mount Pleasant Senior Center. From caroling to decorating, basketball tournaments, and pickleball, there is plenty of festive fun at the Senior Senter. For adults 50+. Call 843-856-2166.
Merry Music
Ages birth - 2 ½ and 3-5. Enjoy music, movement, songs, and instrument play. Ages birth through 2½ is a parent-child class and ages 3-5 is not. Elizabeth Rose Grech will instruct these on Dec. 23 from 9:30- 10:15 a.m. (parent-child class time) and 10:30 -11:15 a.m. at the G.M. Darby Building. $20 per town resident, $35 non-resident.
Visit with Santa
Bring your camera to take a photo with Santa. Enjoy Christmas music, games, crafts, refreshments, and jump castle.
Thursday, Dec. 17 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Park West Program Building
Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 12:30-1:30 pm. at the G.M. Darby Building
Creation Station
Ages 5-10. Children will create crafts, make friends and have lots of fun! craft stations will be set up to include beading, weaving, origami, macrame and more. Instructed by Susan Fedor Knupp on Dec. 23 and 27 from 9 a.m. until noon at the G.M. Darby Building. $20 per resident, $35 non-resident. $5 materials fee payable to instructor.
Holiday Hip Hop Camp
Ages 6-10. Learn the fundamentals of hip hop: isolations, body control, strength, flexibility, combinations, rhythm, and muscle memory. No previous experience required.
Laura Bennet and Anna Lin are the instructors on Dec. 30 and 31 from 9 a.m. until noon at the R.L. Jones Center. $60 per resident, $90 non-resident.
Holiday Sweetgrass Basketry
Ages 7 and older. Learn the treasured art of Sweetgrass Basketry
making. Make your own basket with instructor Vera Manigault on Dec. 30 and 31 from 10 a.m. until noon at Park West or on Jan. 2 and 3 from 2-4 p.m. $40 per resident, $55 non-resident.
Holiday Camp
Ages 8-10. Three full days of camp. Music, art, movement activities. Outdoor games, board games, lots of fun. Bring your lunch. The camp will take place Dec. 30, Jan. 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the G.M. Darby Building. $90 per resident, $120 non-resident.
Holiday Booklet
Ages 4-7
Each class will begin with a holiday themed story told by The Other Mother Goose. Children will participate in a dramatic retelling of the story and crafts based on the theme. Features The Gingerbread Man, The Polar Express and The Elves and the Shoemaker. Instructed by Anne Stevens at the R.L. Jones Center on Jan 2 and 3 from 1 - 4 p.m. $50 per resident, $80 non-resident.
View the rest of the Town of Mount Pleasant's Recreation Department events online at experiencemountpleasant.com.