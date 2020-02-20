Kara Joy Stewart Sue Hanshaw, CEO and the board of directors is delighted to welcome Kara Joy Stewart as the new executive director for Tricounty Family Ministries.
Kara Stewart has been named Executive Director for Tricounty Family Ministries. She has spent 25 years working in community engagement, health and wellness, and strategic planning. Kara is a graduate of Furman University in Greenville and holds a Master of Divinity from Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus, Ohio. Throughout her career, Kara has worked to form partnerships across denominations to better serve the needs of the community.