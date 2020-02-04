Trident United Way, in partnership with SC Thrive, have announced free tax filing assistance clinics are now open across the tri-county.
The clinics help people navigate the tax filing process to ensure their state and federal returns are properly filed. Last year, South Carolinians completed over 9,000 tax returns through SC Thrive. In the tri-county, Trident United Way helped file more than 3,500 tax returns which brought back $5 million in refunds and saved filing fees.
“We’re proud to have worked for more than a decade with SC Thrive to help people across the tri-county benefit from this valuable free service,” said Cathy Easley, Trident United Way Integrated Community Systems Director. “For many, filing taxes can be an overwhelming and confusing process. We are grateful to our volunteers who give of their time to help bring joy to many who receive tax filing assistance and may find out they’ll be getting a tax refund.”
Tax clinics are held regularly throughout the tri-county at SC Thrive partner agencies and open clinics, including Trident United Way’s Berkeley and Dorchester Resource Centers. Other locations across the tri-county are held on select dates and can accessed by calling 211 or clicking here.
In addition to the free tax filing help, tax filers will be offered basic financial wellness education, so the benefits will last long past tax filing season.
“SC Thrive is thrilled to continue our partnership with Trident United Way as we share our free tax filing program with the tri-county,” said Katrina Seastrunk, SC Thrive Senior Regional Manager. “Watching taxpayers access their money and make positive changes in their financial health is one of the most rewarding parts of my job. It’s why our office often refers to it as the most wonderful time of the year! We’re thrilled to assist clients we’ve known from years past as well as new clients.”
Required items for tax filing assistance clinics
- Adjusted gross income of $65,000 or less per year for individual filers ($95,000 if married filing jointly)
- A copy of last year’s tax return
- Any W-2, 1099 & 1098 forms and all other income information
- Government issued ID
- Social Security Numbers
- Deduction and credit information
- Healthcare coverage information (Form 1095-A, 1095-B, 1095-C, as applicable)
- TO E-FILE, you must have last year's AGI or PIN
SC Thrive Tax Counselors do not replace accountants and do not provide professional tax advice or preparation but are the helping hand for many to access free tax filing assistance.