Generous individuals and corporate partners have stepped up to show an outpouring of love for those negatively affected by the COVID-19 virus by donating more than $171,000 to the Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund in the past five days. The total includes a $50,000 match from Trident United Way.
The Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund is intended to address emerging economic needs from COVID-19 (Coronavirus). All funds will stay in the Tri-County. Trident United Way, in partnership with The Post and Courier, is administering the fund.
“This initial response of support for our friends and neighbors is overwhelming and shows how our community steps up to help in times of need,” said Chloe Knight Tonney, Trident United Way President and CEO. “As this crisis continues, more people will be needing our help. Thousands of people in the Tri-County are now without regular paychecks. This is when philanthropy touches lives. It is vital we continue building on these initial donations.”
In addition to the 44 individual donors who have made contributions, we give a special thanks to corporate partners who together have donated more than $41,000.
- Berkeley Electric Cooperative
- Ingevity
- LS3P
- NextEra Energy Foundation
- Synovus Bank
- The Post and Courier
Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund contributions will be used for:
- Basic needs support to address loss of work or other financial hardships
- Deploying efficient emergency networks of agencies with proven on the ground experience
- Support nonprofit partners with the surge of assistance requests and supplement service capacity
To contribute to this fund go to tuw.org/covid19response.
Trident United Way is underwriting all costs associated with disbursing 100% of the funds going directly to COVID-19 response and relief efforts. In the unlikely case all funds are not spent, remaining funds will be set aside in a reserve fund for use during future response efforts.
Trident United Way is uniquely positioned to handle this large-scale effort, as it has a long history of architecting and managing special funds for past disasters like hurricanes and floods.