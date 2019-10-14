The African American Historic Settlement Community Commission Inc. and the South Carolina State Chapter of National Action Network along with community members have been collecting for Hurricane Dorian relief to support the Bahamas since Sept. 16.
They collected over 30 pallets of food, water and clothing that will be transported to the Bahamas. They packed a 53-foot truck for its final load on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the African American Historic Settlement Community Commission headquarters at the PS and Marguerite Johnson Center, 440 Venning St, Mount Pleasant.
The truck left for Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Sunday morning, Oct. 13 for final preparation for the delivery to the Bahamas.