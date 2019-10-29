Coast Guard Auxiliary division leadership for 2020 was elected and sworn in to office on Oct. 5, at a quarterly division meeting of the South Carolina flotilla units. Pictured (from left) are William Hayes, sworn in as 2020 Division Vice Commander; Richard Bankert, current Division Vice Commander who was sworn in as 2020 Division Commander; John Holms, District Captain North; LTJG Samantha Corcoran, Coast Guard Sector Charleston; and Joe Livingston, current Division Commander. Six Coast Guard Auxiliary units home based in the Myrtle Beach, Georgetown, Charleston, East Cooper, Lake Marion and Lake Murray areas provide support to Coast Guard Sector Charleston and a range of volunteer services to the community and Coast Guard.