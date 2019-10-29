University School of the Lowcountry (USL) will host a performance by Ballroom Dance Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 6, beginning at 10 a.m. at 690 Coleman Blvd. (gym on the campus of Hibben United Methodist Church).
The performance is where education revolves around “Learning Outside the Classroom” experiences, including weekly field trips and on-campus performances throughout the year. Young people learn best by seeing and doing, and our students develop their artistic abilities and appreciation through on-campus classes and exposure to a wide array of cultural events and art forms both on and off-campus. Over the course of an academic year, USL hosts four to five shows per year and invites our friends in the community, including other schools, senior living communities and area home school families. USL students serve as hosts to our guests, getting to know them through conversation and enjoying the performance together.
During the Ballroom Dance Charleston performance, six dancers (three couples) will demonstrate various dances: rumba, salsa, mambo, bachata, tango, cha cha and the samba. There will also be a presentation about the history, costume and stylistic influences of the various dances and styles.
This is a free event and open to the public (with RSVP). If you would like to attend, please contact Judy Hubbard at jhubbard@uslowcountry.org or 843-884-0902.