The Town of Mount Pleasant's annual Cresco Historical Stewardship Award recognizes an individual, organization or group that has done exemplary work in preserving, studying, restoring or promoting the history of Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Historical Commission is charged with promoting the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of the town's physical and cultural heritage. The recipient of this year's Cresco Historical Stewardship Award is Vanessa Hill.
Hill, a resident of the Brickyard Plantation neighborhood, spearheaded an effort to preserve and secure the historic mid-19th century brick chimney stack. Hill worked with archaeologist, Eric Poplin, to research the history of the chimney and nearby Butterfly Lake uncovering information that warranted new historical markers. Hill raised funds to pay for two new historical markers that will educate the public and future generations to come.
Hill's contribution to the town's history through the research work, preservation of the brick chimney, fundraising, and creation of new historical markers exemplifies the purpose of the Mount Pleasant Cresco Historical Stewardship Award.
For more information about her preservation efforts in Brickyard visit brickyardplantation.org/amazing-brickyard-story.html.