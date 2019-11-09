Veterans, active duty military ride CARTA, TriCounty Link for free on Veterans Day
All U.S. armed services veterans and current military personnel can ride CARTA and TriCounty Link buses for free on Veterans Day Monday.
“Veterans and military personnel make great sacrifices for our country. Allowing them to ride for free on Veterans Day is one small way CARTA and TriCounty Link can say thank you,” said Mike Seekings, the CARTA board chairman.
A military ID, service photo, a memento – such as a veterans cap or other similar items – will be enough to get veterans and current military on board at no cost.
Sticky Fingers Ribhouse salutes Veterans by offering free barbecue on Monday, Nov. 11
Sticky Fingers Ribhouse - Sticky Fingers Ribhouse will be honoring all veterans and active duty military with free meals this Sunday and Monday in honor of Veteran's Day.
On Sunday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and military personnel are invited to enjoy Sticky Fingers Sunday Buffet for free. The buffet features endless amounts of pulled pork, hickory-smoked chicken, Sticky signature side dishes and dessert. The buffet is available in the Hamilton Place, Woodruff Road, Coastal Grand, Mount Pleasant and Summerville, Concord and Jacksonville Sticky Fingers locations only.
Then on Monday, Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military can visit Sticky Fingers to get any sandwich on the menu for free. Sticky's new Brisket Philly and the new Memphis Brisket Cheeseburger are sure to satisfy any appetite or choose from any other sandwich on the menu.
Sticky Fingers Ribhouse has been smokin’ up the BBQ scene in the Southeast for the past 25 years serving Memphis-style hickory-smoked ribs, wings, and barbecue in a welcoming, laid back atmosphere. For more information about Sticky Fingers and their Veterans Day specials, please visit StickyFingers.com or find us on Facebook.
Hunley offers free tickets to all active and retired military during Veterans Day weekend tours
Friends of the Hunley is celebrating Veterans Day all weekend by offering free tickets to all active and retired military personnel. The free tickets for our armed services will be available both Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 from noon to 5 p.m.
The Hunley attraction offers views of the world’s first successful combat submarine and artifacts found in the crew compartment along 7,500 square feet of interactive exhibit space.
“We are strong supporters of our armed services and regularly look for ways to say thank you for all they do. The free tickets we are offering veterans are a small token of our gratitude for their sacrifice and courage,” said Kellen Butler, executive director of Friends of the Hunley.
Veterans and active duty military receive free admission to The Charleston Museum and Joseph Manigault House Nov. 11
This Veterans Day weekend, The Charleston Museum invites the community to explore the history of the Joseph Manigault Historic House. During WWII, the Joseph Manigault House, located at 350 Meeting Street, was used as a USO post and Red Cross training facility. Soldiers attended dinners, parties, played games, and wrote to their families while bunking at the House in the 1940s. Badminton and horseshoes will be set up in the garden, images, and documents from the time period will be on view throughout the house from Friday, Nov. 8 through Monday, Nov. 11 and special tours will focus on this unique history.
This program is free for museum members and free with admission to the Joseph Manigault House. Costs are $12 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages under 3. Special tours will be held at noon and 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
All veterans and active military will be admitted free to The Charleston Museum and the Joseph Manigault Historic House on Nov. 11, with a valid ID. Offer not available online. Please visit our website at CharlestonMuseum.org or call 843-722-2996.