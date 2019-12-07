State Park visitors can rate their favorite parks with a new “Best of SC State Parks” survey now online.
Found at this link bit.ly/BestOf20, the survey asks people which parks they think are best for fishing, camping, hiking and swimming, which have best views for wildlife and sunsets, and which are best places for pets, among many other attributes. It even allows people to name their favorite park ranger.
“This survey is all for fun, but it might give us some insight into what our customers are thinking, how we’re delivering service and how we’re performing as stewards of the resources they’ve entrusted to us,” said Paul McCormack, director of the South Carolina State Park Service.
The survey is open now through Friday, Jan. 10. The multiple-choice options in the survey were selected by the Park Service’s Ultimate Outsiders, people and families who have visited all 47 state parks at least once and who are familiar with the breadth of services.
Winners will be announced to park managers at their annual training conference in mid January.
For more information, go to SouthCarolinaParks.com or contact Dawn Dawson-House at ddawson@scprt.com or (803) 734-1779.