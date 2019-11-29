The Volvo Car US Operations Community Fund of Coastal Community Foundation recently awarded a $7,500 grant to the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina (ABVI) supporting its Own Your Life program.
Through Own Your Life, ABVI provides personal independence and vocational rehabilitation training for blind and visually impaired adults in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. Classes and opportunities include: Activities of Daily Living, Assistive Technology Tutoring, Braille, Client Connections (social events), Computer, Guide Dog Scholarships, Orientation and Mobility Training, Therapy (group and family) and Vocational Rehabilitation.
“There are an estimated 15,000-20,000 adults living in the tri-county with a visual impairment. Yet, our association is one of the only nonprofits dedicated to helping these individuals lead the independent and fulfilled lives they deserve,” said Courtney Plotner, CEO for ABVI. “We are excited to partner with Volvo to serve blind and visually impaired adults in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties so they can live, learn and earn with vision loss.”
There were 40 applicants for the grant. ABVI was one of 27 organizations that received funding. The Volvo Car US Operations Grants Committee reviews applications in three cycles annually.
To learn more about ABVI, visit abvisc.org.