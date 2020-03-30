On March 25, a family in Wakendaw Lakes celebrated their daughter Collins' 5th birthday with a parade around the neighborhood.
"This was one for the memory books for sure," said mother Jennifer Harrison. "Collins went to bed today saying 'this was the best birthday ever.' We will never forget what this day felt like."
Harrison shared that the parade was American Girl Doll (AGD) themed since she wasn't able to take Collins to the AGD store on her birthday, as originally planned. She was very appreciative of all of the neighbors that helped organize the parade and make the celebrations possible.