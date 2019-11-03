Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) in South Carolina will host its first Walk Like MADD® Lowcountry fundraiser in six years. The Walk is presented by Yarborough Applegate Law Firm. Victims, survivors and supporters will line up for this non-competitive walk to remember lost loved ones, inspire change and commit to a nation with No More Victims. The walk will take place on Nov. 9 at Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, Charleston, SC 29403.
Registration opens at 8:00 a.m.
Pre-walk remarks begin at 9:00 a.m.
Walk begins around 9:25 a.m.
South Carolina is among the worst states in the nation for drunk driving. Funds raised through Walk Like MADD help further MADD’s lifesaving mission and the Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® which calls for high-visibility law enforcement, ignition interlocks or “in-car breathalyzers” for all convicted drunk drivers and support for the development of advanced technology to turn cars into the cure for drunk driving.
The following people will be in attendance:
- Members of the family of Jasmine and Shanecquia Brooks, sisters lost in a DUI crash, our Honor Family.
- Leaders from Yarborough Applegate, our Presenting Sponsor
- Steven Burritt, MADD South Carolina Executive Director
- Numerous other victims of drunk driving crashes
In 2018, 291 people in South Carolina were killed in drunk driving crashes. Nationwide, more than 10,500 lives were lost due to drunk driving and around 300,000 people were injured in drunk driving crashes.
For more information visit www.walklikemadd.org/Lowcountry.