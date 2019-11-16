2018 Wando graduate inducted into Sigma Alpha Lambda Honor Society Nov 16, 2019 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Savannah Tatum, a 2018 graduate of Wando High School, was inducted into the Sigma Alpha Lambda Honor Society at University of Alabama on Nov.10. Tatum is also a second year member of the Million Dollar Band Color Guard. Provided Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Wando High School Sigma Alpha Lambda Honor Society University Of Alabama This Week's Circulars On Vacation - Argentina Nov 13, 2019 Most Popular Articles ArticlesTeacher to Parent - Students are to follow the rules and consequences that are given to themTeacher to Parent - Tutoring should not be a long-term solution for a child's strugglesOceanside overcomes latest challenge in a postseason littered with obstaclesOpEd: Conservation Bank’s effectiveness showcased in Boone Hall protectionPGMS salutes Charleston County School District for grounds maintenance excellenceMount Pleasant Town Council approves new signage at Oakland Plantation and ATAX funding requestsThe 30th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County ParkMorgan Creek Grill closes its doors until further noticeReturn of nesting birds to Crab Bank Seabird Sanctuary one step closerChanukah in the Square will be held Dec. 22 Friends2Follow News from Twitter Tweets by MoultrieNews Tweets by CeciliasScoop Tweets by MNfrankie Think First Know Your 5 Freedoms