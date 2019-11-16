2018 Wando graduate inducted into the Sigma Alpha Lambda Honor Society 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Savannah Tatum, a 2018 graduate of Wando High School, was inducted into the Sigma Alpha Lambda Honor Society at University of Alabama on Nov.10, 2019. Tatum is also a second year member of the Million Dollar Band Color guard. Provided Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save This Week's Circulars On Vacation - Argentina Nov 13, 2019 Most Popular Articles ArticlesTeacher to Parent - Students are to follow the rules and consequences that are given to themTeacher to Parent - Tutoring should not be a long-term solution for a child's strugglesHow Wando volleyball star Gosnell danced her way to IndianaThe immeasurable value of Colton BruceTown of Mount Pleasant special holiday events and performancesMorgan Creek Grill closes its doors until further noticeSt. Joe's loss a sign Oceanside has matured into legitimate title contenderWando High School Marching Band makes history and breaks records with 12th SC 5A State ChampionshipCyclones' Lafayette now one of area's top two-way playersDelinquent Tax Sale to take place Dec. 9 for Charleston County Friends2Follow News from Twitter Tweets by MoultrieNews Tweets by CeciliasScoop Tweets by MNfrankie Think First Know Your 5 Freedoms