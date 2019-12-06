The weekend of Nov. 29, the Class of 1979 held its 40th reunion. On Friday, Nov. 29, the class had its Meet & Greet at the East Cooper Disco. On Saturday, the class had a semi-formal banquet at the White Hall Terrace Community Center. On Sunday, the class fellowshipped at Long Point Baptist Church. Pictured on the first row (from left) are Jametta Seabrook Simmons, Marilyn Lee, Jackie Brown, Jennifer Foster German, Kenneth Goodwin, Angela Gaillard, Martha Bailem, Marietta German Wineglass. Pictured on the second row (from left) are Lindell Nesbitt Brabham, Yvonne Washington, Anthony Bennett, Dianne Gaillard Bennett, Rodney Hamilton, Clayton Oree, Glenda Behrens, Odessa Horry Feagin, Odessa Smalls Webber. Not pictured: Gillette Bennett.