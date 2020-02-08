Since graduating from Wando High School in 2019, Mount Pleasant's own, Cai Gray has been refining his sound and working on his soon to be released album.
Moving from Charleston to Nashville in September of 2019, Gray's goal was to work with like-minded in the music industry. Through hard work, determination, and a bit of luck, he has succeeded.
His first single, White Rose, a moving, yet spectral love song, will be released on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2020, as a precursor to a full-length album later this year.
For Gray, the entertainment value of his music is second only to the message. Through his music, he hopes to reach people, like himself, that can relate to having overcome personal struggles, as well as those that are still looking for that which will allow them to “find happiness in their own skin.”
Like all of Gray's music that is to come, White Rose hints at the ever-present duality of life. It is an endearing and catchy love song with an undercurrent of something dark and unexplained.
On Valentine’s Day, you will find White Rose on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, and all other major music platforms.
For more information contact Gray at 843-433-1775, email caigraymusic@gmail.com or visit http://caigraymusic.com.