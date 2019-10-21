Last week, volunteers at Water Mission packed up a large shipment of supplies for communities impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
On Oct. 15, Water Mission sent a 53 foot truck filled with several pallets and deliver it to a barge in Rivera Beach, Florida, where it will ultimately take the shipment to Green Turtle Cay, Bahamas. They also sent two other shipments similar to the first later in the week. Those two shipments will take additional shipments to Marsh Harbour and Freeport as well.
The first truck was filled with:
- Five large water storage tanks
- One 4,000 gallon/day reverse osmosis safe water unit (can serve Two,000 people/day)
- Two 800 gallon/day reverse osmosis safe water units (each unit can serve 400 people/day)
- Two large Kohler generators
- Two power poles
- 23 pallets of Grundfos and Watts pumps
This will be enough to provide the entire area of Green Turtle Cay with access to safe water, according to Water Mission.