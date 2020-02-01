Water Mission, a non-profit Christian engineering organization, has partnered with High Water Festival to raise awareness about the global water crisis and inspire the Charleston community to make a difference through the Earned Volunteer Ticket Program. The program provides multiple opportunities for those interested in attending High Water to complete a set number of community service hours for one of the festival’s charitable partners as an alternative way to earn a ticket to the event, which will take place April 18-19 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.
“High Water Festival’s support of local nonprofits through their Earned Ticket Program is inspiring,” said April Butcher, senior community engagement manager for Water Mission. “We are grateful for the spotlight it shines on the need for volunteers, on Water Mission, and on the global water crisis. It is a joy to partner with High Water in bringing our local community together and raising awareness about the 2.1 billion people who currently lack access to safe water.”
“The Earned Ticket program helps people make a difference in their community and we are honored to be a non-profit partner again this year,” said Kerry Dodson, Water Mission’s director of events and engagement. “As our teams work day-in and day-out to develop and implement solutions to the global water crisis, we are blessed to have High Water walk alongside us and support us in our work.”
Individuals interested in volunteering at Water Mission as part of High Water Festival’s Earned Volunteer Ticket Program can visit propeller.la/rsvp/14711/rsvp-to-enter-the-high-water-earned-ticket-program-water-mission to learn more.