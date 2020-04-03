Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center, the region’s leading resource to prevent abuse, protect children and heal families, is recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month throughout April. Friday, April 3 is National Wear Blue Day. People around the U.S. will wear blue to make a visible commitment to preventing child abuse.
This is the first initiative Dee Norton has planned for Child Abuse Prevention Month. Join Dee Norton in raising awareness and empowering people across the nation to play a role in making great childhoods happen by wearing blue, sharing on social media and tagging @deenortoncenter.
Dee Norton provides an array of best-practice services to children and their families when there is a concern for child abuse or trauma exposure. Services include forensic interviews, mental health assessments, therapy services, medical examinations and case coordination. As the primary provider of these services for children and families in Berkeley and Charleston counties, Dee Norton currently serves approximately 1,600 children per year. Dee Norton’s level of care is proven to be effective – more than 90% of children who receive therapy from the Center show no clinically significant symptoms after their treatment.