Encouraged by the initiative’s success last year, Charleston GI is once again calling the community to help raise awareness for colon cancer through the Paint Charleston Blue campaign.
Devoted to shedding light on a deadly yet preventable disease, Charleston GI has seen firsthand that increased awareness inspires more cancer screenings and ultimately, more saved lives. That’s why residents are encouraged to get involved by taking these three simple steps:
- Wear. Dress in blue throughout Colon Cancer Awareness Month. And pick up your blue ribbon and bracelet at any of our locations.
- Share. Post your photos on social media with #PaintCharlestonBlue.
- Care. Remind loved ones 45+ to schedule a colonoscopy.
Save your best blue outfit for Dress in Blue Day on Friday, March 6. Join participants across the country in making a statement that’s not about fashion, but awareness, prevention and education.
But there’s still work to be done. Did you know that colon cancer is expected to claim 53,200 lives in 2020, with over 104,610 new diagnoses? But the good news is that 60% of deaths can be prevented by screening. And the survival rate soars to 90% for those diagnosed early. Keep in mind that the number of colon cancer diagnoses in people under 50 has increased in recent decades, prompting the American Cancer Society to lower the recommended age for colonoscopies from 50 to 45.
To learn more about joining the Paint Charleston Blue movement or to donate to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, visit PaintCharlestonBlue.com.