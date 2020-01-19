West Shore Home donates 530 pounds of food to Harvest Hope Food Bank.

During the month of December, West Shore Home was hard at work collecting hundreds of pounds of canned food items to donate to the Harvest Hope Food Bank. Today, the home improvement company announced that they had donated 530 pounds of non-perishable food items to help feed hungry families in Central South Carolina.
“We were ecstatic to hear that our team in South Carolina donated that much food," said owner B.J. Werzyn. “At West Shore Home, our mission is to bring happiness to every home. We are honored that we can give back to the members of our local community by providing this donation.”
West Shore Home held their canned food drive in 15 offices across 6 states. The home improvement company donated 6,219 pounds of food in total, which will feed over 5,000 people! West Shore Home hopes this donation will encourage members of the communities that they serve to support their local food banks through the donation of non-perishable food items or by donating their time.