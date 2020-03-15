The annual author series at Wild Dunes Resort raised more than $8,000 for the event’s charitable beneficiary, Reading Partners South Carolina.
More than 350 people attended the Jan. 19 event “Wild Dunes Presents: A Conversation with Mary Alice Monroe” featuring bestselling novelists Elizabeth Berg, Kate Quinn and Signe Pike.
A total of $8,414.57 was raised for Reading Partners South Carolina, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing young students who struggle to read with individualized reading support in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester county schools.
This was a record-setting amount raised from the Wild Dunes Author Series, which launched more than a decade ago by Monroe, who is an Isle of Palms resident and New York Times bestselling author of 23 novels and two children’s books.
Along with Wild Dunes Resort’s stalwart support, local business partners Buxton Books, Firefly Distillery, Mary Edna Fraser, and Holy City Straw Company contributed to the overall success of this fundraising event. Even the featured authors generously donated their time to be a part of the literary tradition for literacy.
This year, Wild Dunes Resort also provided an all new two-night VIP Weekend Package for attendees, complete with special resort amenities and activities including exclusive meet-and-greet time with Monroe.
Plans are underway for next year’s fundraising event. The 2021 Wild Dunes Author Series will be held Sunday, Jan. 17. The featured authors will be announced in the summer.
For more information about the author series, contact Monroe through her website at www.MaryAliceMonroe.com. To learn more about Reading Partners, visit readingpartners.org.