Its never good to see your home on the news. Its never good to see a property that is home for 25 boys on the news, which is exactly where Windwood Farm Home for Children found themselves during Hurricane Dorian. They watched helplessly from afar as the Awendaw Fire Department responded to a call from their property. Luckily, it was just an alarm going off in an empty house due to a power outage, but the water is was higher than ever.
Evacuating is never an easy task. Evacuating a home for 25 boys is a monumental feat. Often times Windwood has boys who are able to go to their families during such a storm. This hurricane, Windwood's staff had the safety and well being of every single boy they serve, in their hands. Twelve boys from their Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility and thirteen boys from their Group Home, along with nineteen staff members were evacuated to safety in Columbia.
Windwood's staff are grateful to John Holler, President of Epworth Children's Home and his wonderful staff who opened their campus to all of their evacuees. They provided the boys and staff wonderful accommodations that allowed them to maintain contact with families and caseworkers, cook, sleep and recreate the full array of therapeutic services they provide.
Before the boys and staff left for the safety of Columbia, others pitched in to prepare their 110- acre campus in Awendaw for the storm. Three buses were filled with client and personnel files, groceries, cooking supplies, bedding, toys, recreation equipment, clothing, cleaning supplies, and the most precious cargo- the boys.
While the evacuation was an adventure for the boys, hearing the words "the evacuation has been lifted" was music to our staff's ears. Windwood is now packing up to return home and hope to have everyone settled back in by the time the sun sets in Awendaw tonight.
However, now is the time they need your help. This evacuation has been their largest and most costly on record. A monetary donation can help recoup costs spent on hotel rooms, travel and food. A donation of your time can help clean up the farm that has been mostly spared but is still bruised. A donation of supplies can help them ready themselves for their return and prepare them for any future endeavors.
Windwood Farm Home for Children‘s evacuation by the numbers:
- 25 boys evacuated
- 19 staff
- 3 buses
- 3 cars
- 6 rented hotel rooms
- 528 meals cooked and served
Email Callie.vanderbilt@windwoodfarm.org if you or anyone you know can help Windwood Farm Home for Children with clean-up, readying for their return or preparing for any future evacuations.