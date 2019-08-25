Join Katie Sullivan Masalin, local author of “Rocks, Paper, Flowers,” Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at the VFW 3137, 1004 Ocean Blvd, Isle of Palms. Sip a mimosa or a bloody mary and enjoy a delectable breakfast from Saveurs du Monde, Sena Café, Trader Joe’s and others.
Masalin's novel shares the story about a girls' trip three sisters and their best friend Susan Fuson go on every year. This year the women will visit their mother’s grave and hope to find emotional healing and closure after their many years of grief. The endearing and often comical relationship between these four women will touch you deep in your heart.
There will be a raffle giveaway and gift bags at the event.
All proceeds to the Friends of Fisher House, Charleston. Fisher House Charleston opened in January 2018 and provides a home away from home to caregivers of military and veterans receiving care through the Ralph H. Johnson V.A. Medical Center. The Friends of Fisher House Charleston is a nonprofit that pays for food, taxis, hotels (when 100% full), landscaping, decorations, etc. to make sure the caregivers can concentrate on their loved ones.
Tickets are $55, including a copy of signed book. Tickets are available at Brown Paper Tickets or by calling 800-838-3006. Give name of event and location or purchase online at rockspaperflowers.bpt.me. For more info, contact Robin Scarella with Wine, Women & Wisdom Lowcountry at robinscarellapr@gmail.com.