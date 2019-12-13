Woodhouse Day Spa is set to host a holiday benefit to raise awareness for Florence Crittenton Programs and kick off VIP ticket sales for Wine Women & Shoes. Festivities will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Woodhouse Day Spa is located at 725 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464.
As the title sponsor of Wine Women & Shoes (WW&S), Woodhouse Day Spa is delighted to host a day full of frivolity and shopping, with light bites and bubbles, to kick off fundraising efforts for Florence Crittenton Programs ahead of the WW&S 2020 event. Woodhouse Day Spa is offering 20% off of all retail sales and will be donating 10% of all retail sales on the 17th to the Florence Crittenton Programs. Kimberly Powell and her team at Woodhouse love to support women-led businesses in Charleston so they’ve teamed up with a few local businesses to build a truly awesome raffle that all shoppers will be entered to win. Wine Women & Shoes has also donated 2 VIP tickets (valued at $175.00 each) to the 2020 event, which will take place on Thursday, March 12th at Gaillard Center. One lucky winner will also receive a 1 year VIP membership to Woodhouse’s second location opening later in December at WestEdge! A list of participating businesses can be found below.
- Little Fish Boateak
- Maya Chia Skincare
- Grit & Grace
- Oyster Candle Company
- E. Newton Jewelry
- J. Melissa Jewelry
- Snaffle Bit Bracelet Company
- Made in the Deep South
- Heron Candle Collection
- Norton & Hodges
- Jane Iredale
- Babor Advent Calendar
“Serving this community is what drives us” said Owner & Operator Kimberly Powell. “Our guests are like family to us and we are excited to share a day of celebration with them, while also making a difference in the lives of others.”