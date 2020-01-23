Flutists and woodwind players from beginner through professionals and music lovers will have a unique chance to attend a recital and masterclass featuring world-class flutist Demarre McGill Sunday, Jan. 26 at Charleston Southern University’s Lightsey Chapel Auditorium.
McGill is principal flutist of the Seattle Symphony and also associate professor of flute at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.
Regina Yost, adjunct professor of flute in CSU’s Horton School of Music, said the event is a wonderful opportunity for CSU students and the community to hear one of the world’s finest flutists.
McGill and his brother, also a world-famous professional musician, were featured on the “Today Show” several years ago. Originally from Chicago, the McGill brothers are among the 4% of classical musicians who are African American or Latino, according to the “Today Show.”
Yost said, “The McGill brothers are incredible musicians and success stories. Their parents mortgaged their home five times to pay for music lessons.” Yost sought and obtained a grant from Verne Q. Powell Flutes, flute makers for professional flutists, to bring McGill to Charleston Southern.
The recital will be from 5 – 6 p.m. and the masterclass from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The recital and masterclass is $20 for the general public and free for CSU students, faculty and staff with a CSU I.D. Purchase tickets at charlestonsouthern.edu or at the door. The public is welcome to attend both the recital and masterclass.
McGill obtained a bachelor’s degree from The Curtis Institute of Music and a master’s degree from The Juilliard School. He is a Powell Flute Artist and performs nationally and internationally.