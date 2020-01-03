Youth Deer Hunting Day is Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
This opportunity to take youth hunting is available statewide on private lands and Wildlife Management Areas normally open to deer hunting except:
- Bear Island
- Belfast
- Bonneau Ferry
- Botany Bay Plantation
- Crackerneck
- Donnelley
- Draper
- Fant’s Grove
- Hamilton Ridge
- Keowee
- McBee
- Oak Lea
- Palachucola
- Santee Coastal Reserve
- Santee Cooper Hatchery
- Wateree
- Webb
Regulations:
- For youth 17-years-old and younger
- Youth hunters who have not completed the hunter education program must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years of age.
- There are no license or tag requirements for youth or adult on this designated youth day.
- Adults may guide, however, only the youth may take or attempt to take deer.
- Guns, primitive weapons or archery equipment are allowed.
- Youth can harvest antlered or antlerless, but the limit is two.
Take advantage of this great opportunity to get youth outdoors. Have fun and hunt safe.