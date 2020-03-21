The Mount Pleasant Police Department would like to send a reminder this weekend to our community. Spring is officially here and everyone wants to enjoy this beautiful weather, but please remember that our community still needs to follow the social distancing plans. These plans are in affect to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19 and address the increase of confirmed cases across the nation and in South Carolina. Please limit gatherings to less than 10 people. It is through our compliance with these safeguards that we will be able to limit the spread of this virus and return our lives back to normal.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is taking every precaution to keep our officers healthy so that they may protect and assist our citizens. If you need assistance that does not need an emergency response you can call our non-emergency line at (843) 884-4176 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch (843)743-7200. If you are a senior in need or know of a senior who may need of assistance, please know that our officers and senior advocates are here to assist whether it is food delivery or any issues that may arise. If our officers do need to make contact with you please comply with all preventative health care measures to keep exposure to an absolute minimum. Here is a link to the Center of Disease Controls website on how to protect yourselves and others from COVID-19.
Mount Pleasant is an incredible community and has always worked together during difficult times. As a community we have successfully dealt with hurricanes, ice storms, and bridge failures, just to name a few, and we will get through this! We will soon be back to enjoying the events, restaurants, businesses, and all the things that make Mount Pleasant one of the best places to live, if you practice the necessary safety precautions and limit your social gatherings.
Please support our local restaurants by ordering take-out, but please order online or by phone in order to limit the amount of customers waiting in line.