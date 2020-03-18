After closing all library branches on Monday, March 13, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is taking additional steps to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). CCPL will close all book drops at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20. The book drops will remain closed during the branch closure period.
Any fines or fees that would be incurred during this closure period will be waived. Book donations for the Charleston Friends of the Libraries at library branches are suspended until further notice. We encourage the public to refrain from leaving books outside of book drops or the branches.
In addition, CCPL is purchasing more e-books and audio books in order to decrease the amount of time patrons are on hold waiting for the material to become available online. The library offers e-materials including books, audiobooks, music, TV shows and movies through four vendors:
- OverDrive/Libby
- Hoopla
- RBdigital
- Freegl
The checkout limit for Hoopla is being increased from 10 to 15 items, and OverDrive from four to eight items. RBDigital’s limits have been increased to eight checkouts and six holds (for audiobooks only). These changes are temporary during the closure of CCPL branches.
For more info and updates, visit ccpl.org