As a result of Governor McMaster’s order issued Sunday afternoon related to coronavirus (COVID-19), all Charleston County School District (CCSD) schools and offices will be closed to students beginning tomorrow, Monday, March 16 until Tuesday, March 31, 2020. All school-related activities and travel, including before and after school programs, are cancelled.
All CCSD staff members are requested to report to work Monday, March 16 and as needed Tuesday, March 17 in order to make preparations for the closure.
CCSD Nutrition Services will launch grab and go style meal distribution sites beginning Monday to serve all students during this time. Additional details are provided below on site locations, hours of operation and menu options.
Grab & Go Style Meal Service Information
The Charleston County School District Office of Nutrition Services will be offering a drive-thru “Grab & Go” Style Meal Service consisting of a breakfast and lunch for students at 15 sites within the Charleston County School District. Any CCSD student can pick-up a meal from any of the sites below.
The following sites have been designated for meal distribution:
- Carolina Voyager Charter
- Charleston Charter for Math and Science
- Charleston County School of the Arts
- Charleston Progressive Academy
- Chicora Elementary School
- E.B. Ellington Elementary School
- Goodwin Elementary School
- Harborview Elementary School
- Haut Gap Middle School
- Ladson Elementary School
- Laing Middle School
- Sanders Clyde Elementary School
- St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School
- Stall High School
- West Ashley Middle School
The meal service will operate between the hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Students 18-years-old or younger will be provided a lunch and breakfast for the following day. Students from neighboring districts are eligible to participate in the meal service offered at the Charleston County School’s locations. Distribution of meals will be stationed at the sites designated for drive-up or walk-up pick up only. Cafeterias will not be open for on-site meal service.
Meals may include perishable components and will be stored in temperature- controlled environments prior to distribution. For more information on the offerings for breakfast and lunch, please visit the Nutrition Services page of the district website. Allergen information will be included with the meal components offered.
Charleston County Nutrition Services Hotline: 843-566-7266, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As always, CCSD encourages our parents, students, and staff to follow us on Facebook and Twitter @CCSDConnects and visit ccsdschools.com for the latest information regarding school operations.