Starting today, Tuesday, March 24, technicians from Charleston County School District's Information Technology Department will be at locations throughout the county to exchange broken CCSD-issued devices with working devices. This support is being offered to both students and CCSD staff who need to replace a device.
*The following scheduled dates, times, and locations for the IT technicians are listed below:
District 1
St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 2:10 p.m.
District 2
Charles Pinckney Elementary School - Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 12:10 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.
Laing Middle School - Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11:10 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.
District 3
Camp Road Middle School - Mondays through Fridays from 2:15 to 3 p.m. (except Tuesdays, which will be 2:10 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.)
District 4
A.C. Corcoran Elementary School - Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1:15 p.m. to 1:55 p.m.
Jerry Zucker Middle School - Mondays from 11:10 to 11;55 a.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School - Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Northwoods Middle School - Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 12:45 p.m.
R.B. Stall High School - Mondays from 12:05 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 12:45 p.m.
District 9
Haut Gap Middle School - Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1:25 p.m. to 2:05 p.m., Tuesdays from 1:10 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. and Thursdays from 1:20 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
District 10
C.E. Williams Middle School - Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:25 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. and Tuesdays from 12:10 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.
Drayton Hall Elementary School - Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Springfield Elementary School/Montessori Community School (same campus) - Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
District 20
Simmons-Pinckney Middle School - Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
District 23
E.B. Ellington Elementary School - Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11:20 a.m. to 12:05 p.m., Tuesdays from 11:10 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. and Thursdays from 12:10 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.
*Please note dates, times and locations are subject to change as the program moves forward.