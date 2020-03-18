Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Nutrition Services is offering free breakfast and lunch at additional sites across the district via school bus delivery.
In addition to previously announced school sites where meals are being provided curbside, the following locations will have meals delivered:
District 1
- Miriam Brown Center - 12-12:25 p.m.
- Belle Hall Elementary School – 11-11:45 a.m.
District 3
- EME Apartments – 12-12:30 p.m.
District 4
- Charlestown Village – 12-1 p.m.
- Dale Valley – 12:30-12:55 p.m.
- Danny Jones complex – 12-12:45 p.m.
- Dubois Trailer Park – 11:30-11:55 a.m.
- Fairwinds 11 a.m. to noon
- Felix Pinckney Community Center – 11-11:45 a.m.
- Greenwood on Reserve 11 a.m. to noon
- Horizon Village 11 a.m. to noon
- Northwoods Baptist Church – 11 a.m. to noon
- Spivey Trailer Park – 11-11:25 a.m.
- The Waylyn on Dorchester – 11-11:45 a.m.
- Tri County Park noon to 12:25 p.m.
- Waters at Magnolia, Ladson – 11 a.m. to noon
District 9
- John’s Island Rural Housing – 11 a.m. to noon
District 10
- Parmello (St. Andrews Gardens) – 11 a.m. to noon
District 20
- Back the Green - 12-12:45 p.m.
- Bridgeview Village – 11 a.m. to noon
- Orleans Gardens – 11 a.m. to noon
- Robert Mills Manor – 11-11:45 a.m.
District 23
- Baptist Hill High School – 12-12:30 p.m.
- Burbage Mobile Home Park – 11:35 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.
- Hollywood Manor – 11-11:30 a.m.
- Hollywood Towne Center – 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Jane Edwards Elementary School – 11-11:30 a.m.
- Jericho Mobile Home Park – 11-11:30 a.m.
- Ravenel Mobile Home Park – 12:10-12:40 p.m.
- Wiltown Community Center – 12:15-12:45 p.m.
“Adding these addition ‘grab and go’ meal sites allows us to extend our reach in serving the students of CCSD,” said Walter Campbell, executive director of Nutrition Services.
Students need to be present to receive meals. Meals will be distributed Monday through Friday. Please note, times are subject to change.
For more information contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.