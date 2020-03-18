Charleston County School District (CCSD) will be deploying 10 WiFi buses throughout Charleston County to provide additional online coverage for CCSD students working on schoolwork beginning Thursday, March 19.
The buses will be staged at various schools weekly Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. A sign will be posted on each bus indicating the vehicle has WiFi service. Each bus will have a unique WiFi password that can be obtained from the assigned driver(s). The WiFi range is approximately 100 to 150 feet.
According to James Lynch, interim executive director of Transportation, bus locations can be adjusted to accommodate needs moving forward.
“During these unprecedented times, CCSD is committed to providing resources and assistance to the CCSD community,” Lynch said.
Buses will be positioned at the following locations from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.:
- A.C. Corcoran Elementary School
- Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School
- Buist Academy
- Chicora Elementary School
- EB Ellington Elementary School
- James Island Charter High School
- James Island Elementary School
- Jerry Zucker Middle School
- Laing Middle School
- Minnie Hughes Elementary School
In addition to the WiFi bus locations, the following schools have been equipped with extended outdoor wireless service throughout the course of the day every day of the week:
- Academic Magnet High School/Charleston County School of the Arts (same campus)
- Burke High School
- Edmund A. Burns Elementary School
- Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School
- Mount Pleasant Academy
- St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle school
- St. John’s High School
- Springfield Elementary School
- Stono Park Elementary School
- Wando High School
- Wando Center for Advanced Studies
“All schools have WiFi services indoors,” said Tom Nawrocki, executive director of Information Technology. “All radios in each building have been adjusted to their maximum power output so that students may access the internet from the outside of the buildings.”
Both of these services are intended to be used by students to work on their school-issued devices. The hours and days of the week to these options may be extended, Nawrocki added.
"I feel that we need to do everything possible to provide internet access to all children,” Nawrocki said. “While we cannot send home devices equipped with cellular service, we do have the means to provide some access to children in need."
For more information contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.