In an effort to protect the safety of our employees as well as the public, Friday March 20 will be the last day Charleston County Buildings will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting Monday, March 23, Charleston County buildings will only be open to the public between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This does not include the Judicial Center which has already limited public access, but will continue emergency filings. Staff will be working normal business hours to assist citizens via phone and email.
Veterans Affairs
The Charleston County Veterans Affairs Office will be closing to the public beginning Friday, March 20.
Staff will continue to provide services by phone, email or fax.
Phone: 843-974-6360
Email: vaoffice@charlestoncounty.org
Fax: 843-745-2354
Veterans can continue to get information about benefits or file a claim for benefits by visiting va.gov. Veterans with claims specific questions may request information via telephone at 1-800-827-1000.
Veterans who have flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, should call the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center (VAMC) at 843-789-6400 or 1-888-878-6884 before visiting. In addition to calling first, consider using virtual care options such as telehealth or My HealtheVet Secure Messaging.
Magistrate Court
Starting Friday, March 20, Charleston County Magistrate Courts will be limiting access to the courts, however staff will still be available by phone or email.
· Traffic citations can be paid here: https://jcmsweb.charlestoncounty.org/onlinepayments/
· Jury trials for the weeks of March 23, March 30 and April 6 have been cancelled.
· Traffic court for the weeks of March 23 and March 30 has been rescheduled.
· All civil evictions have been rescheduled for a date not earlier than May 1. Courts may not accept filings for ejectment, schedule hearings, issue writs or warrants of ejectment until directed by subsequent order by the Chief Justice.
· Courts will continue to accept emergency filings, claim & Delivery actions, application for public sale and summons and complaints for small claims.
· Bond Hearing Court will reduce the number of hearings to two sessions; 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. only on Saturday and Sunday
Probate Court
Charleston County Probate Court is working to assist Charleston County couples who are getting married within the next 30 days (and this will be extended if needed) during the pandemic. The online system should be live in the coming days. Our website will be the best source of updated information.
To apply please complete the on-line Marriage Application at: ccprobate.charlestoncounty.org/marriage-license.php.
The cost is seventy dollars ($70) by credit card plus a processing fee. The application page must be printed and signed in blue ink by the couple applying via FaceTime or Zoom with a staff member of the Probate Court as a witness at a scheduled appointment time scheduled by the Probate Court. Both Applicants will sign on their corresponding applicant lines with their social security numbers below.
Once signed, please email the application to the court. Your original signed application must be returned to the Probate Court at: 100 Broad Street, Suite 469, Charleston, SC 29401.
As mandated by South Carolina law, there is a twenty-four hour waiting period after the application is filed before the license is released. Once that period has elapsed, you will be emailed the Marriage License for you to print and use. The license will not be released until the signed application is received.
Following your wedding, you will be responsible for returning the signed copies labeled PROBATE JUDGE and PROBATE JUDGE/DHEC COPY to the Probate Court via mail or in person once the court reopens.
All applicants must present and provide a copy of one piece of identification. Identification may be one of the following:
- Valid driver's license
- Original birth certificate or a certified copy of the birth certificate
- Valid S.C. identification card issued by the S.C. Highway Department
- Current military identification card
- A current passport
Charleston County Legislative Delegation
The North Charleston office will be closed until further notice. Representatives will be available by phone during normal business hours. For contact information call: 843-740-5855.
County Council
The Charleston County Council meeting scheduled for March 26, 2020 has been postponed. A new date has yet to be determined.
All public community meetings scheduled for the week of March 23 have been postponed or moved to an online format. Those include:
- Zoning and Planning Civil Rights Grant Project Final Meeting scheduled March 28.
- Palmetto Commerce Parkway Phase 3 scheduled March 25.
- Main Road Corridor Segment A meeting scheduled March 31 has been moved to an online meeting that can be attended on the project website mainroadcorridor.com.
The Charleston County Treasurer’s Office, Auditor’s Office, and Register of Deeds Office are closed, but will continue to assist citizens via phone and email. Online tax payments can be made here: sc-charleston.publicaccessnow.com/
Treasurer’s Office Contact Information:
treasurer@charlestoncounty.org
843-958-4360
843-958-4370 (fax)
Auditor’s Office Contact Information:
auditorsoffice@charlestoncounty.org
843-958-4200
843-948-4222 (fax)
Live Chat available: Auditor.charlestoncounty.org
Register of Deeds Office – drop off location on the first floor of the O.T. Wallace Building 101 Meeting St.
843-958-4800
Alternative Early / Late Entry for Abstractors
· 7:15 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. / 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
· Open to abstractors (list of abstractors must be provided to the security officers) Must be on the list and show proper ID to enter the building.
· A county employee must be present in the ROD office during the allotted time. (Not a ROD employee).
· All abstractors must “Wear Gloves” while in the office and they must wipe/clean there area or space after usage. Abstractors must provide their own gloves.
Clerk of Court
A drop box will be located in the lobby of the Charleston County Judicial Center for all non-emergency filings and the office will accept filings by mail. Emergency filings and payments may still be done in person.
For Family Court purposes, emergency filings include but are not limited to: DSS Emergency Protective Custody, Juvenile Detentions, Bench Warrants, and Emergency Petitions for Orders of Protection from Domestic Abuse. For questions, please call 843-958-5000 for Circuit Court or 843-958-4400 for Family Court. You may also email any questions to clerkofcourt@charlestoncounty.org.
Citizen Info Line: 843.746.3900
Spanish Line: 843.746.3909
SCDHEC Care Line: 1-855-472-3432 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for questions about COVID-19
MUSC Health: Virtual Care 843-792-7000 or http://campaigns.muschealth.org/virtual-care/index.html
Roper St Francis Virtual Care: http://rsfh.com/virtualcare
Magistrate Court Contact Information
Description
Phone Number
Court Email
Bond Court
843-746-9822
City Small Claims
843-724-6719
City Magistrate
843-724-6719
East Cooper
843-856-1205
James Island
843-795-1140
Johns Island
843-559-1218
McClellanville
843-887-3334
North Area 1
843-202-6610
North Area 2
843-745-2215
North Area 3
843-553-4003
North Area Small Claims
843-202-6650
Preliminary Hearing
843-745-2390
Ravenel /Adams Run
843-889-8332
West Ashley
843-766-6531