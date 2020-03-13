Charleston County Emergency Management monitors the coronavirus (COVID-19) and advises citizens to take precautions to limit the potential spread of the virus.
“Safety is a top priority for our citizens and staff as we continue to monitor developments related to coronavirus/COVID-19,” said Charleston County Council chairman Elliott Summey. “We have been in constant communication with our municipal and state partners along with health care personnel, and ask that citizens do their part by referring to SCDHEC’s guidelines on preventing the spread of germs.”
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control prevention guidelines:
- Wash hands often
- Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid contact with sick people
- Stay home while you are sick; avoid others
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
Charleston County is maintaining government services to citizens and has taken the following steps due to coronavirus/COVID-19:
Charleston County Courthouse Operations:
- For the weeks of March 16 and March 23, Family Court will only handle emergencies and statutory mandated hearings - domestic abuse (which will be screened), DSS probable cause, juvenile detention, and bench warrants hearings.
- All Circuit Court jury trials are postponed for the weeks of March 16 and March 23. Jurors who are summoned for these weeks are excused and should not report.
- Circuit Court non-jury hearings for the week of March 16 are also postponed. Circuit Court non-jury hearings for the week of March 23 will remain as scheduled and will be re-assessed as needed.
- During this two-week period, we will continue to monitor the situation and will update as warranted. For Circuit Court jury service after March 23, please contact 843-958-5068 or visit the jury service tab on the Charleston County Clerk of Court website for updated information.
Charleston County Treasurer:
- The Charleston County Treasurer’s Office is encouraging citizens to utilize E-Check when paying for taxes on-line. The service is free and citizens can pay without coming into one of the county’s service centers. Please have your bank routing number and account number on-hand to complete the transaction.
Public Safety:
- 911 Dispatchers will ask additional screening questions on patient calls related to a respiratory problems and illness.
- EMS works in pathogen rich environments and are familiar with efforts to protect themselves and the public. If a suspected COVID 19 is transported, aside from normal disinfection of equipment, EMS will use gowns and face shields to further protect themselves, as well as masks.
County Council:
- Charleston County reminds citizens that all County Council and Council committee meetings are livestreamed on our website at charlestoncounty.org/departments/county-council/cctv.php.
- Additionally, public comments and public hearing comments are accepted in writing via email to Clerk of Council Kristen Salisbury at public-comments@charlestoncounty.org or by mail to Charleston County Council, 4045 Bridgeview Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405-7464.
For information on Charleston County Government news and services, the public can visit charlestoncounty.org.