Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and recommendation from the Governor's Office, the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission's parks are closed until further notice, effective March 20.
The closed parks include:
- Caw Caw Interpretive Center
- Folly Beach County Park
- Folly Beach Pier
- Isle of Palms County Park
- James Island County Park
- Johns Island County Park
- Kiawah Beachwalker Park
- McLeod Plantation Historic Site
- Mount Pleasant Pier
- Palmetto Islands County Park
- SK8 Charleston
- Wannamaker County Park
All Charleston County Parks events and programs have also been canceled through May 10. Some of these events may be rescheduled in the coming months. Those who registered for events or programs that required a fee will be refunded.
The staff shared, "While we understand how much the parks mean to our community, the health and safety of our visitors and staff remains our top priority. We encourage the public to stay safe and we look forward to seeing you in your Charleston County Parks soon."