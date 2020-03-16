All Charleston County Parks are currently open to visitors. Visitors are asked to take preventative action when coming to the parks, including self-monitoring for illness along with practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing.
All Charleston County Parks events and programs have been canceled through Sunday, May 10, including Pet Fest and the Lowcountry Cajun Festival. Some of these events may be rescheduled in the coming months. This precautionary action follows directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit community events. Those who registered for events or programs that required a fee will be refunded.
Charleston County Parks will continue to follow CDC guidelines for community events and these cancellations are subject to change. For the latest information on Charleston County Parks closings, scheduling and precautions, please visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.