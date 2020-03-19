All Charleston County Parks are currently open to visitors with limitations. Visitors are asked to take preventative action when coming to the Parks, including self-monitoring for illness along with practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing.
While our Parks remain open, many attractions, amenities, services and rentals will not be offered until further notice.
Closures include:
Attractions No Longer Offered
All Playground Equipment
Off-Leash Dog Parks
The Outdoor Zone at James Island County Park - Climbing Wall and Disc Golf
Observation Tower at Palmetto Islands County Park
Amenities No Longer Offered
Limited Restrooms
Beach Showers
Picnic Tables
Water Fountains
Services Closed
Park Offices
All Retail and Food
Campground Shuttle
Rentals No Longer Offered
Bike Rentals
Pedal Boat Rentals
Stand Up Paddleboard Rentals
Kayak Rentals
Beach Chair Rentals
Beach Umbrella Rentals
Fishing Rod Rentals at both the Folly Beach Pier and Mount Pleasant Pier
Helmet and Skateboard Rentals at SK8 Charleston
All Charleston County Parks events and programs have been canceled through Sunday, May 10. Some of these events may be rescheduled in the coming months. This precautionary action follows directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit community events. Those who registered for events or programs that required a fee will be refunded.
Charleston County Parks will continue to follow CDC guidelines, and these cancellations and closures are subject to change.