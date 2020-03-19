All Charleston County Parks are currently open to visitors with limitations. Visitors are asked to take preventative action when coming to the Parks, including self-monitoring for illness along with practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing.

While our Parks remain open, many attractions, amenities, services and rentals will not be offered until further notice.

Closures include:

Attractions No Longer Offered

All Playground Equipment

Off-Leash Dog Parks

The Outdoor Zone at James Island County Park - Climbing Wall and Disc Golf

Observation Tower at Palmetto Islands County Park

Amenities No Longer Offered

Limited Restrooms

Beach Showers

Picnic Tables

Water Fountains

Services Closed

Park Offices

All Retail and Food

Campground Shuttle

Rentals No Longer Offered

Bike Rentals

Pedal Boat Rentals

Stand Up Paddleboard Rentals

Kayak Rentals

Beach Chair Rentals

Beach Umbrella Rentals

Fishing Rod Rentals at both the Folly Beach Pier and Mount Pleasant Pier

Helmet and Skateboard Rentals at SK8 Charleston

All Charleston County Parks events and programs have been canceled through Sunday, May 10. Some of these events may be rescheduled in the coming months. This precautionary action follows directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit community events. Those who registered for events or programs that required a fee will be refunded.

Charleston County Parks will continue to follow CDC guidelines, and these cancellations and closures are subject to change.