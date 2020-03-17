Starting Wednesday, March 18, the Charleston County Probate Court will not allow general public access to probate court personnel to protect their health and the health of their families and the public. The Charleston County Probate Court will continue to accept filings, pleadings, motions, applications, etc. through the mail, online and by drop off at the probate court offices.
The Charleston County Probate will serve our citizens by phone, video conferencing, email, texting and regular mail. Civil commitment hearings will be via video conferencing. The Charleston County Probate Court will hear all emergency matters.
With the exception of this week’s scheduled hearings, the Charleston County Probate Court will hear all non-emergency cases after the pandemic ends. Drug Court, Mental Health Court and Veterans Treatment Court sessions are postponed. If you need a marriage license from the Charleston County Probate Court, you and your partner should come to the Charleston County Probate Court on Tuesday, March 17.